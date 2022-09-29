Uragano Ian in Florida, terrore a Fort Myres Beach ma c’è chi sfida la tempesta: video

L’uragano Ian si abbattuto su Fort Myers, nel sud-ovest della Florida, seminando panico e terrore tra i residenti. Venti “catastrofici” a 241 km all’ora e onde a 5,5 metri di altezza. Il National Hurricane Center di Miami ha riferito che l’impetuosa tempesta si è avvicinato a Cayo Costa intorno alle 15:05.

Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian.

Reminiscent of a tsunami, #HurricanIan is so strong it is literally sucking water out to sea and exposing the sea floor in Tampa Bay.



🎥@jordansteele pic.twitter.com/VCFx3sDlO1 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.



🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

La tempesta di categoria 4 è alimentata dalle calde acque del Golfo del Messico ed è larga circa 140 miglia. Le aree residenziali di Fort Myers Beach e molte altre città costiere sono state quasi completamente sommerse. Uno squalo è stato avvistato nel comune della Contea di Lee. Gli edifici sono stati danneggiati e gli alberi e le linee elettriche sono stati abbattute. In tutto lo Stato più di 1,8 milioni di case e aziende erano senza elettricità e la società di servizi pubblici Florida Power and Light ha avvertito la popolazione di prepararsi a giorni di piena emergenza.

“Ci sono alcune tempeste che lasciano davvero un impatto indelebile. Questa sarà una di quelle tempeste storiche e modellerà le comunità nel sud-ovest della Florida e avrà un profondo impatto sul nostro stato. Pregate per le persone” – ha detto ai giornalisti il ​​governatore dello stato, Ron DeSantis.

first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL.

New video just in from Fort Myers, FL shows swimmers getting into the storm surge as Hurricane #Ian approaches.





I've been capturing video from this webcam in Fort Myers all day and I've put it into a Timelapse. Check out the storm surge rushing in! #Ian

Quasi 2 milioni di residenti senza energia elettrica, in molti non vogliono lasciare le case

L’uragano Ian ha provocato morti e inondazioni senza precedenti a Cuba. Più di 2,5 milioni di persone hanno ricevuto un avviso di evacuazione lungo la costa occidentale della Florida ma molte persone hanno affermato che un numero imprecisato aveva scelto di lasciare l’abitazione e tentare di superare la tempesta. Qualcuno ha addirittura sfidata il ciclone gettandosi in acqua a Fort Myers. I fenicotteri dei famosi Sunken Gardens di San Pietroburgo si sono rifugiati in un bagno.

