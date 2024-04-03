Terremoto Taiwan 7.4, gatti fuori controllo in un appartamento al momento della scossa: video

Giuseppe D’Alto: classe 1972, giornalista professionista dall’ottobre 2001. Ha iniziato, spinto dalla passione per lo sport, la gavetta con il quotidiano Cronache del Mezzogiorno dal 1995 e per oltre 20 anni è stato uno dei punti di riferimento del quotidiano salernitano che ha lasciato nel 2016.Nel mezzo tante collaborazioni con quotidiani e periodici nazionali e locali. Oltre il calcio e gli altri sport, ha seguito per diversi anni la cronaca giudiziaria e quella locale non disdegnando le vicende di spettacolo e tv.
Utilizziamo i cookie, anche di terze parti, per assicurarti la migliore esperienza nel nostro sito. Procedendo nella navigazione, acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.AccettaRifiutaLeggi tutto
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.