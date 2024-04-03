Racket ex hotel Astor, chiesto il rinvio a giudizio per lo zio di Kata
Terremoto Taiwan 7.4, gatti fuori controllo in un appartamento al momento della scossa: video

É la scossa di terremoto più violenta degli ultimi 25 anni registrati in Taiwan quella registrata la mattina del 3 aprile. 7.4 la magnitudo registrata a 18 km a sud-est di Hualien City, a circa 155 km a sud della capitale Taipei. Il bilancio provvisorio del sisma è di 9 morti e 821 feriti con 127 persone intrappolate tra le macerie (77 in un tunnel). In uno dei numerosi video diffusi sul web si vede il momento della scossa in un appartamento di Taiwan con i gatti terrorizzati che vanno avanti indietro per le stanze dell’appartamento.
Giuseppe D’Alto: classe 1972, giornalista professionista dall’ottobre 2001. Ha iniziato, spinto dalla passione per lo sport, la gavetta con il quotidiano Cronache del Mezzogiorno dal 1995 e per oltre 20 anni è stato uno dei punti di riferimento del quotidiano salernitano che ha lasciato nel 2016.Nel mezzo tante collaborazioni con quotidiani e periodici nazionali e locali. Oltre il calcio e gli altri sport, ha seguito per diversi anni la cronaca giudiziaria e quella locale non disdegnando le vicende di spettacolo e tv.

