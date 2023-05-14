Roma, assistente sociale evita suicidio ma viene accoltellata

Una donna di 25 anni, assistente sociale, è stata ferita a coltellate all’ interno del Protettorato di San Giuseppe nella zona di via Nomentana a Roma.

La 25enne ha impedito il tragico gesto ma è stata accoltellata dal giovane, non è in pericolo di vita

Autore dell’aggressione un ospite della casa famiglia che poco prima con la stessa arma aveva tentato di togliersi la vita. Il dramma si è consumato intorno alle 2 nella notte tra sabato 13 e domenica 14 maggio con la donna che ha affrontato il giovane nel tentativo di impedire che si facesse del male.

Sul posto la polizia che ha arrestato il giovane per l’accusa di tentato omicidio. La donna ferita è stata trasportata in codice rosso dagli operatori del 118 all’ospedale San Giovanni, a Roma, mentre l’aggressore è stato arrestato per tentato omicidio.

Per l’assistente sociale la prognosi è riservata ma non sarebbe in pericolo di vita. Sconcerto e incredulità nella struttura dove si è verificato il drammatico episodio.