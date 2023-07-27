Fabio Fazio rompe il silenzio sui profili social di Che tempo che fa e piazza una stoccata alla Rai

Ha rotto il silenzio sulla questione dei profili social oscurati di Che tempo che fa dopo il passaggio a Discovery. Fabio Fazio ha voluto aggiornare i fan del programma dal suo profilo personale.

La querelle sui profili social di Che tempo che fa

Inizialmente si pensava che il destino delle pagine legate alla trasmissione seguissero naturalmente il percorso del conduttore ma la Rai ha deciso di intraprendere una strada diversa chiudendo le pagine. Secondo Tv Blog era stata anche avviata una trattativa con i vertici di Viale Mazzini che non avrebbero ritenuto congrua l’offerta avanzata dalla società (30mila euro) che produce Che tempo che fa con la Rai che avrebbe chiesto un milione di euro per il trasferimento.

Nonostante ciò Fabio Fazio non dispera di rientrare in possesso dei profili social del programma che da metà ottobre andrà in onda su Nove. “Come avete visto i profili social di Che tempo che fa non sono più attivi, anzi alcuni sono stati impropriamente oscurati e siamo in attesa che ci vengano restituiti. Quello che è accaduto non ha alcuna ragione e non dà alcun vantaggio a chi l’ha fatto. Nel caso non dovessi riuscire a rientrare in possesso ne apriremo dei nuovi e ve ne daremo notizia quanto prima”.

Fabio Fazio: ‘Siamo in attesa che ci vengano restituiti, fa piacere che improvvisamente tengano a Che tempo che fa’

Il conduttore ha chiuso con una stoccata nei confronti della tv di Stato. “Fa piacere peraltro che improvvisamente tengano a Che tempo che fa, un po’ tardivamente ma per certi versi ha un che di positivo” – ha chiuso Fabio Fazio dal suo profilo Twitter.