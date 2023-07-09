New York, spara a caso e semina il terrore in scooter a Brooklyn: un morto e tre feriti
9 Luglio 2023
Pupo show alla Notte Bianca a Salerno, prima si ferma per un lieve malore di uno spettatore e poi imbarazza la figlia Clara con un aneddoto

Bagno di folla per Pupo a Salerno in occasione del concerto al quartiere Pastena in occasione della Notte Bianca di sabato 8 luglio. Da Su di noi a Cieli Azzurri passando per Firenze Santa Maria Novella e Gelato a cioccolato ma anche per brani che hanno avuto un significato profondo per l’artista toscano come quello dedicato ai figli. Dopo essere stato travolto dalle polemiche Enzo Ghinazzi ha fatto dietrofront sulla partecipazione ad un Festival in Russia ma non ha ‘censurato’ il brano Lidia a Mosca che ha eseguito davanti al pubblico di Salerno. Durante il concerto si sono registrati anche attimi di apprensione per un lieve malore di uno spettatore con un Pupo che ha immediatamente fermato la musica per chiedere soccorso, poi, dopo essersi sincerato delle condizioni della persona, ha ripreso l’esibizione. Sul palco anche la figlia dell’artista, Clara, che ha cantato con lui non prima che Ghinazzi raccontasse un aneddoto che le ha creato un po’ di imbarazzo.
