Giuseppe D’Alto: classe 1972, giornalista professionista dall’ottobre 2001. Ha iniziato, spinto dalla passione per lo sport, la gavetta con il quotidiano Cronache del Mezzogiorno dal 1995 e per oltre 20 anni è stato uno dei punti di riferimento del quotidiano salernitano che ha lasciato nel 2016.Nel mezzo tante collaborazioni con quotidiani e periodici nazionali e locali. Oltre il calcio e gli altri sport, ha seguito per diversi anni la cronaca giudiziaria e quella locale non disdegnando le vicende di spettacolo e tv.