Il Barcellona ha annullato l’amichevole contro la Juventus, la prima del suo tour pre-campionato negli Stati Uniti, a causa della gastroenterite virale che ha messo in difficoltà buona parte dei suoi giocatori.
La sfida, in programma nel pomeriggio (ora americana) a Santa Clara (in California) “è stata sospesa. Una parte importante della squadra del Barça è affetta da gastroenterite virale” – ha annunciato la squadra spagnola in un breve comunicato diffuso prima della partita.
Lo scontro si sarebbe tenuto al Levi’s Stadium, sede dei San Francisco 49ers della NFL, che ha una capienza di 68.500 spettatori; ed era stato scelto per inaugurare il cosiddetto Soccer Champions Tour, tour espositivo a cui partecipano sei delle principali squadre europee. Il Barcellona è a Los Angeles da mercoledì 19 luglio. Il club blaugrana non ha fornito dettagli sul numero di calciatori colpiti dal virus.
Secondo i media spagnoli, il difensore francese Jules Koundè e Alejandro Balde, che negli ultimi giorni non si sono allenati allo stesso ritmo dei compagni di squadra, farebbero parte di un gruppo tra i 12 e i 15 calciatori interessati, oltre a un componente del team tecnico.
Il Barcellona aveva programmato di effettuare il volo di poco più di un’ora tra Los Angeles e la baia di San Francisco, dove si trova Santa Clara, nella mattinata odierna e poi rientrare di notte.
