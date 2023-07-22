Harry Styles, psicodramma per Fernanda Number Six al momento di entrare: era accampata da giorni
Il Barcellona ha annullato l’amichevole contro la Juventus, la prima del suo tour pre-campionato negli Stati Uniti, a causa della gastroenterite virale che ha messo in difficoltà buona parte dei suoi giocatori.

Barcellona-Juventus, salta la prima amichevole del tour americano a Santa Clara

La sfida, in programma nel pomeriggio (ora americana) a Santa Clara (in California) “è stata sospesa. Una parte importante della squadra del Barça è affetta da gastroenterite virale” – ha annunciato la squadra spagnola in un breve comunicato diffuso prima della partita.

Edwin Van der sar in terapia intensiva per emorragia cerebrale, i messaggi di Juventus e Ajax

Lo scontro si sarebbe tenuto al Levi’s Stadium, sede dei San Francisco 49ers della NFL, che ha una capienza di 68.500 spettatori; ed era stato scelto per inaugurare il cosiddetto Soccer Champions Tour, tour espositivo a cui partecipano sei delle principali squadre europee. Il Barcellona è a Los Angeles da mercoledì 19 luglio. Il club blaugrana non ha fornito dettagli sul numero di calciatori colpiti dal virus.

Koundé e Balde tra i calciatori blaugrana colpiti da gastroenterite

Secondo i media spagnoli, il difensore francese Jules Koundè e Alejandro Balde, che negli ultimi giorni non si sono allenati allo stesso ritmo dei compagni di squadra, farebbero parte di un gruppo tra i 12 e i 15 calciatori interessati, oltre a un componente del team tecnico.

Il Barcellona aveva programmato di effettuare il volo di poco più di un’ora tra Los Angeles e la baia di San Francisco, dove si trova Santa Clara, nella mattinata odierna e poi rientrare di notte. 
